Tracking the Tropics: Potential tropical storm headed for Gulf Coast as another system tracks toward Florida

The National Hurricane Center is closely monitoring Potential Tropical Cyclone One as it moves over the Gulf of Mexico with a high chance of development, likely impacting a stretch of the Gulf Coast over the next several days.

The system is expected to bring heavy rain to some coastal areas of Texas and Mexico, leading to a Tropical Storm Warning for part of south Texas and a Tropical Storm Watch for northeastern Mexico.

"This is not going to be a big wind-maker, no storm surge or anything like that. It's rain. A lot of rain," said FOX 13 meteorologist Dave Osterberg.

Significant rainfall could extend as far north as Houston, according to Osterberg.

NHC is also watching a system over the Atlantic that's expected to drift westward toward the east coast of northern Florida and Georgia. There's currently a 20 percent chance of development in the next seven days.

"(It's) something to keep an eye out for, maybe over the weekend, as a weak low could potentially move just north of our state," said Osterberg.

As for Tuesday's forecast in the Bay Area, Potential Tropical Cyclone One is pulling tropical moisture away, leading to low rain chances, which should pick up by Friday and into the weekend.

