Tractor-trailer crash closes I-75 north of I-4

article

Interstate 75’s northbound lanes are blocked by a crash involving a tractor-trailer.

According to Hillsborough Fire Rescue, the scene is along I-75 just north of I-4, not far from Tampa Executive Airport. They say the truck driver lost control and the vehicle spun across all three lanes of traffic.

The HCFR HazMat team is working to remove the remaining fuel from the truck so it can be moved and the rest of the spilled fuel can be cleaned up.

There were no major injuries, firefighters said, but the highway is blocked and traffic will be backed up this evening.

