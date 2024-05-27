Expand / Collapse search

Driver crashes tractor-trailer into construction area on US-19 after falling asleep: FHP

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  May 27, 2024 12:08pm EDT
Pinellas County
Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

DUNEDIN, Fla. - The southbound lanes of US-19 were closed at Curlew Road after a tractor-trailer crashed into a construction area on Monday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials say the tractor-trailer was transporting palm oil around 9:45 a.m.

A 64-year-old Bristol man fell asleep while driving, according to law enforcement.

Authorities say the driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to FHP, crews are working to remove the obstruction and motorists should find alternate southbound travel routes.

