Driver crashes tractor-trailer into construction area on US-19 after falling asleep: FHP
DUNEDIN, Fla. - The southbound lanes of US-19 were closed at Curlew Road after a tractor-trailer crashed into a construction area on Monday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
Officials say the tractor-trailer was transporting palm oil around 9:45 a.m.
A 64-year-old Bristol man fell asleep while driving, according to law enforcement.
Authorities say the driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
According to FHP, crews are working to remove the obstruction and motorists should find alternate southbound travel routes.
