Driver crashes tractor-trailer into construction area on US-19 after falling asleep: FHP

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

The southbound lanes of US-19 were closed at Curlew Road after a tractor-trailer crashed into a construction area on Monday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials say the tractor-trailer was transporting palm oil around 9:45 a.m.

READ: 1 hospitalized after shooting in Tampa, police investigating

A 64-year-old Bristol man fell asleep while driving, according to law enforcement.

Authorities say the driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to FHP, crews are working to remove the obstruction and motorists should find alternate southbound travel routes.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter