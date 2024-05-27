1 hospitalized after shooting in Tampa, police investigating

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Tampa police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured on Sunday night.

According to the Tampa Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of N Albany Ave / W Pine St around 6:17 p.m. after receiving a report that shots were fired.

Investigators say officers found a man with lower body trauma, and he was taken to a local hospital.

According to authorities, an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the shooting.

TPD says no one has been arrested so far.

Anyone with information related to this shooting incident is asked to contact Tampa PD by calling 813-231-6130 or share a tip via Tip411, which is accessible through the TampaPD app.

Those who want to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward can contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay by calling 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), visiting their website, or by using the free Crime Stoppers mobile app and selecting "Tampa."

