Tradewinds Resort in St. Pete Beach one step closer to major renovation

A staple resort in St. Pete Beach is one step closer to a major renovation.

The Tradewinds Resort wants to redevelop and combine its five properties into one cohesive lot. On Monday, in a Planning Council meeting, council members unanimously voted to recommend approval.

The project would include the addition of 629 units between three towers and the demolition and redevelopment of 21 more. Plans also include a 68,000 sq foot commercial space for shopping and dining.

The resort's parking capacity would also be expanded to accommodate guests and some beach visitors. It would be a 20-year buildout over four phases, something resident John Kurzman couldn't get behind.

"Just focus on Phase 1. If phase one gets done. I don’t even know why they’re looking at other phases because they’re on different lots," he said.

The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce and its businesses backed the expansion. "This is a great opportunity and just another step of moving into forward thinking," said Robin Miller, CEO of the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce. "We have old buildings. If we were hit by a hurricane like they were in Fort Myers, we would have nothing, it would be toothpicks and so we need new, innovative buildings that can protect our beach environment."

The item now moves forward to the St. Pete Beach City Commission for final approval.

