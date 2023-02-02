Traffic crash closes westbound Busch Boulevard near I-275
article
TAMPA, Fla. - A serious crash has closed the westbound lanes of Busch Boulevard in Tampa.
Tampa said the collision occurred at the intersection fo East Busch Boulevard and North Florida Avenue. All westbound lanes are closed, west of the Interstate 275 ramps.
Officers said the investigation could take several hours before lanes reopen.
Commuters are asked to find an alternate route.