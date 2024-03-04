Traffic light installed at Lakeland intersection where teen was killed riding bike to school

It has been three months since a 15-year-old boy was hit and killed while riding his bike to school and now the intersection where the crash happened is getting a long-awaited improvement.

The deadly crash happened near Central Florida Aerospace Academy at West Pipkin Road and Medulla Road where workers are now installing a traffic signal.

Riverstone is a subdivision at the same intersection and its developer, Atlantic Property Company, was responsible for installing the signal sooner, but supply chain issues created a delay of more than a year.

"The electric equipment needed for the signals, or the control cabinets, takes a year to 18 months to receive once placing the order. That was the delay of getting the signal," said Jay Jarvis, the county's roads and drainage director.

The county was able to get the equipment for the developer during the end of last year so the signal could be installed now. Some more features will be added soon, including road markings, a push-button pedestrian crosswalk, and informational signs.

Along Medulla Road toward the Aerospace Academy, the county added more pedestrian features and signage to keep students safe.

"We're also working on a sidewalk project to extend the sidewalk up Medulla to the Aerospace Academy," said Jarvis. "There's a segment of that that's missing. So that's another thing the county's working on, and we're hoping to have that in place by the start of the next school year."

It's all in an effort to improve safety and to prevent another tragedy at the busy intersection. Jaxon Crabtree, 15, was trying to cross West Pipkin Road on his bicycle to get to the academy shortly before 7 a.m. when he was hit by a school bus.

Police say the 71-year-old driver was not speeding and some have questioned whether a traffic signal could've prevented the crash.

The county hopes to have the signal operational by March 20.