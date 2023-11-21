Train derails in Fort Meade near phosphate plant

article

A train derailed in Fort Meade near the Mosaic phosphate mine in Fort Meade on Tuesday.

At least 10 rail cars were derailed, as shown on SkyFox footage.

A spokesperson with Mosaic told FOX 13 that the rail cars were transporting phosphate rock. No one was injured in the derailment.

According Mosaic, phosphate rock comes straight from the ground, which means it is not processed and won't pose an environmental impact.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.