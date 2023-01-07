TSA: Traveler tries to sneak four-foot ‘emotional support’ snake through security at Tampa airport

article

Snakes on a plane? Not at Tampa International Airport. Transportation Security Administration agents at Tampa International Airport made a shocking discovery when they found a slithery stowaway trying to get through security.

According to TSA, a female was traveling through Tampa International Airport with her four-foot emotional support boa constrictor named Bartholomew in a carry-on bag in December.

Agents found the snake inside her bag when it went through an x-ray machine.

"There’s a danger noodle in that bag… Our officers at Tampa International Airport didn’t find this hyssssssterical! Coiled up in a passenger’s carry-on was a 4’ boa constrictor! We really have no adder-ation for discovering any pet going through an x-ray machine," the TSA said in an Instagram post.

The post continued, "Do you have asp-irations of taking a snake on a plane? Don’t get upsetti spaghetti by not understanding your airline’s rules. For instance, airlines don’t allow nope ropes in carry-on bags and only a few allow them to slither around in checked bags, if packaged correctly."

The spokesperson said that TSA contacted the airline, which said that she couldn't bring the snake aboard the aircraft.