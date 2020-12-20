Travelers take to the skies during the holiday season

For the first time since Thanksgiving, travelers at Tampa International Airport are preparing for flights that could be at max capacity for the upcoming holiday weekend.

"I flew with American Airlines and they just have a full flight which I'm like surprised how they could pack everyone on the same flight, but Delta was great. Delta made me super comfortable," traveler Hilary Nguyen said.

Feeling comfortable and safe is top of mind right now for every airline.

"So far it seems pretty safe. I mean people are staying their distance wearing masks. I felt pretty comfortable flying here," traveler Meg Morrison said.

Airlines like Southwest instituted a temporary policy leaving all middle seats open, but that ended on December 1st.

"I know a lot of people don't agree with certain things like masks on a plane, but I would just say make everybody's life easier and just do pretty much what you're told to avoid the confrontation. Even if you don't believe it, just do it anyway," traveler Alex Kagan said.

If you are going to be flying, TPA is encouraging you to get tested before. Also, among the guidelines airlines require all passengers over 2-years-old to wear a mask covering their nose and mouth. To best stay safe, airports are encouraging passengers to bring their own hand sanitizer or disinfectant wipes and to wash their hands frequently.

Travelers we spoke with say the recent approval of the vaccine gives them more peace of mind.

"I feel like vaccines are out now and healthcare workers are getting it. Fewer people are going to be able to get the virus because they're vaccinated," traveler Donna Morrison said.