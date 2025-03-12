One of Treasure Island’s major parking lots remains closed as spring break season gets underway

The Brief Parking at Treasure Island’s beaches has become scarce as lots remain closed from hurricane damage. Spring break bringing an influx of visitors has not helped the over congestion of the barrier island's parking lots. The city asks beach goers' for patience in rebuilding lots and urges alternative parking and travel measures for residents and visitors.



Finding parking at the beach can become frustrating, and fewer spaces are available on Treasure Island as one of the city’s major lots remains closed during spring break .

Treasure Island's beaches are back open, and visitors are ready to enjoy the sun.

Closed-off parking lot on Treasure Island.

"We only got here today. We’ve been in the Orlando area for three weeks now, and we’ve got another three weeks to go on vacation," said Alice Ingman, who is visiting from Scotland.

The backstory:

Visitors and locals must move fast to land a parking spot at the beaches.

"Not bad as long as you get here early; then you’re pretty good," said Andrew Reeves, who is visiting from Indiana.

Every space counts, especially during peak times. The lot at 112th Avenue and Gulf Boulevard, which includes 112 spaces, a concession stand, and public restrooms remains closed because of storm surge and flooding from Hurricane Helene .

The concession stand in the closed-off parking lot.

The lot is operated by the City of St. Petersburg , which would be responsible for fixing it up and reopening it to the public, even though it is located on Treasure Island.

"Well, one of the lots where we intended to park was closed off due to storm damage. We did have a bit of trouble trying to find another area to park, which is why we ended up here," said Ingman, who parked at one of the Treasure Island lots.

What they're saying:

Locals want to see the lots back open as much as tourists do.

"I’d like to see this open. I would like to see this open and made available to everybody that wants to come and be a patron of our beaches here in Treasure Island," said Richie Mahoney, who owns Suncoast Sailing across the street from the lot at 112th Avenue and Gulf Boulevard.

Suncoast Sailing.

"It’s impacted us tremendously. We have all kinds of foot traffic that walk across the street (and) patronize our retail store. And with this being closed off, all of a sudden, we have absolutely zero foot traffic."

Treasure Island city officials said those necessary parking spaces have been removed from an already limited selection as the city entertains additional visitors on spring break.

"Like all beach communities, parking is very scarce. We only have so much room on this barrier island to allow people to park. So, when you have one major lot like that closed, it’s a big problem," said Jason Beisel, the Public Information Officer with the City of Treasure Island. "We had an event last weekend that brought in a lot of people, and there wasn’t too much complaining about parking. But people did express disappointment in the parking, and wondered why that lot was closed."

A spokesperson with the City of St. Petersburg sent FOX 13 a statement saying, in part, "The building is a total loss and the parking lot is unsafe due to erosion and multiple holes in the asphalt. The City is evaluating its rebuild options and will alert the community once a determination has been made."

City of St. Petersburg Municipal Beach on Treasure Island.

"I don’t know if there’s any plans for the City of Treasure Island to try and take that lot. But I know our city manager and the City of St. Pete city manager are going to be meeting in the near future to discuss trying to get the lot open or what the future holds for that lot," said Beisel.

What's next:

City leaders are asking for beachgoers' patience and flexibility.

People in a parking lot on Treasure Island.

City officials said private parking lots are also available, and visitors are welcome to ride the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority’s Suncoast Beach Trolley to Treasure Island.

