Tree canopy around Babe Zaharias Golf Course gets replenished after being destroyed by 2024 hurricanes

The City of Tampa lost nearly 5% of its tree canopy from last year's hurricanes. The Babe Zaharias Golf Course was gifted nearly two dozen trees. The Forest Hills Neighborhood Association is seeking volunteers to plant them.



The Forest Hills Neighborhood is replenishing the tree canopy around the Babe Zaharias Golf Course after last year's hurricanes.

The backstory:

Forest Hills is known for its luscious tree canopy, which provides great shade, air quality, and animal habitat. Its neighborhood association said Hurricane Helene left the grounds at the golf course saturated and Hurricane Milton's winds made it easy for trees to tumble over.

Preliminary estimates state the city of Tampa lost roughly 5% of its tree canopy from last year's storms. The Forest Hills Neighborhood Association has since established a Tree Committee.

What they're saying:

The Forest Hills Neighborhood Association said the City of Tampa Parks and Recreation Department and golf course management have teamed up to provide the community with about two dozen trees: live oaks, pine cypresses, and long-leaf pines.

Golfer, Alec Dauro said, "I’m a big-time gardener, so noticing the trees, seeing them, I like them as they are. But always adding is going to be beneficial. If the whole functionality of this is to bring more trees in, I’m all for it."

What's next:

The neighborhood association said the problem is the city does not have enough staffing to plant them. So, the association is asking for volunteers on July 17 or 18 between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. to help plant them.

