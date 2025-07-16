Trial date set for FSU mass shooting suspect

The Brief Phoenix Ikner's trial has been set for Nov. 3, 2025. Ikner is charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder in the April 2025 mass shooting at Florida State University that killed two people and injured six more. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in the case.



A judge has set a trial date in the case of the Florida State University student accused of killing two people and injuring six others in a shooting on the school's main campus earlier this year.

Jury selection in Phoenix Ikner's trial is scheduled to begin on Nov. 3, according to Leon County court records.

Case against Phoenix Ikner

The backstory:

Investigators say Ikner, 20, fired shots at FSU's Student Union on April 17.

Robert Morales, 57, and Tiru Chabba, 45, were killed. Six more victims were injured.

Pictured: First responders on the scene of a deadly shooting at Florida State University on April 17, 2025.

Law enforcement quickly confronted Ikner and shot him in the face when he didn't comply with orders. He spent weeks in the hospital undergoing multiple surgeries and has been in jail without bond since his release.

Ikner faces two counts of first-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in the case, citing "aggravating circumstances."

Mugshot of Phoenix Ikner. Courtesy: Leon County Sheriff's Office.

Ikner did not appear at Wednesday's case management conference since his attorney filed a waiver of appearance at all pretrial hearings on Ikner's behalf.

What's next:

Prior to the scheduled start of Ikner's trial in November, three pretrial hearings have been set for Aug. 13, Oct. 16, and Oct. 30.