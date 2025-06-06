Prosecutors seeking death penalty for FSU shooting suspect Phoenix Ikner

The Brief Prosecutors in Leon County have filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty for Phoenix Ikner. He's charged with murder and attempted murder after investigators say he opened fire at Florida State University on April 17. Ikner is being held in jail without bond.



Prosecutors have filed paperwork to seek the death penalty against the Florida State University student accused of opening fire on the school's main campus, killing two people and injuring several more.

FSU mass shooting

The backstory:

Investigators say Ikner, 20, opened fire at FSU's Student Union on April 17.

Robert Morales, 57, and Tiru Chabba, 45, were killed. Six more victims were injured.

Pictured: First responders on the scene of a deadly shooting at Florida State University on April 17, 2025.

Law enforcement quickly confronted Ikner and shot him in the face when he didn't comply with orders. He spent weeks in the hospital undergoing multiple surgeries and has been in jail since his release.

Ikner faces two counts of first-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder.

Last month, a judge denied bond for Ikner and ordered him not to have contact with victims, their families, or witnesses.

Pictured: Phoenix Ikner during his first court appearance.

On Thursday, Ikner's attorneys entered a written plea of not guilty on his behalf and waived his right to a speedy trial, according to Leon County court records.

That same day, the state filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty, citing "aggravating circumstances."

Dig deeper:

While the motive for the shooting remains unclear, court documents have uncovered details about his past.

He had just transferred to FSU from Tallahassee State College and enrolled as a political science major. He also spent time training with law enforcement and serving on a sheriff's advisory council in the years prior to the shooting.

Documents also state that Ikner was on medication for several issues, including a growth hormone disorder and ADHD.

Classmates have said that he was vocal about his extremist political beliefs and often made others uncomfortable.

Court records also show that when Ikner was 11, his biological mother took him to Norway in violation of a custody agreement.

In August 2015, Ikner's mother filed a slander lawsuit against Ikner's father and stepmother, with the complaint reading in part:

"The emotional and psychological harm done to the minor child will be evident for years, and will require counseling, and given the child being the age of 11, will have memory impacted by the behaviors of all the defendants for the false claims done on his mother, and for the parental alienation of the close relationship of the minor child."

What's next:

Ikner is in custody at the Wakulla County Jail instead of Leon County because his stepmother is a deputy with the Leon County Sheriff's Office, causing a conflict of interest.

The Source: This story was written with information from court records in Leon County, Florida, and previous FOX 13 News reports.

