Winter Haven crash on State Road 540 claims life of 79-year-old woman: PCSO

A 79-year-old woman was killed Friday afternoon in a crash at an intersection in Winter Haven, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. at State Road 540 and Camellia Drive, PCSO said.

Investigators say a Subaru SUV driven by Geneva Lane was stopped and waiting to make a turn across the westbound lanes of SR 540.

According to evidence and witness statements, Lane began turning but did not yield to an oncoming Mercedes sedan. The sedan driver tried to avoid the collision but was unable to stop in time.

Deputies say the crash pushed the SUV northeast, causing it to spin before stopping against a large stone wall. The sedan also rotated and stopped in the outside lane of SR 540.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts and airbags deployed in both vehicles, according to the sheriff's office.

Lane was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the sedan was taken to a local hospital, where they remain in critical condition, PCSO said.