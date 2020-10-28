Trick-or-treating could prove tricky for avoiding COVID-19

Carmen Montegny Seitz loves Halloween. This year, she’s going as Hermione Granger from "Harry Potter."

“Because she’s my favorite character,” Carmen said. “Actually, her full name is Hermione Jane Granger.”

But also this year, she knows that because of COVID-19, it’ll be a little different.

Carmen and her mother, Brett have been staying with her parents and they’re taking extra precautions to avoid infection.

“We’re still going to participate, but we’re going to choose activities that maybe will have less people, where we know people will be wearing masks,” Bret said.

Michelle Stille says her children are sticking with traditional trick-or-treating.

“We’ve been out to Halloween events, we’ve been out in the community and Halloween parties already just like we normally would every year. Trick-or-treating is outside,” Stille said.

Last month, the CDC put traditional trick-or-treating in the high-risk category. The University of South Florida's Dr. Jay Wolfson explained why.

“You know, you’re going to people’s homes and you’re getting things they’re giving you, but you don’t know where they came from,” Wolfson said. “The worst-case scenario is someone inadvertently coughs or sneezes on a piece of candy and then the kid picks it up and touches their face. It’s a risk.”

A safer alternative, the CDC says, is to make pre-packaged goodie bags and place them outside. Wolfson has a few more tips.

“Avoid being in groups, unless of course, you’re with your family,” he said. “Stand back from the door, and if you get treats -- because you don’t know where they've been – rinse them off.”