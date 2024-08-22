Expand / Collapse search

Trio of waterspouts spotted off Palm Beach

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  August 22, 2024 4:37pm EDT
Weather
FOX 13 News

Waterspouts put on a show in Palm Beach

Quite a site in Palm Beach Thursday. Waterspouts captured everyone's attention. (Courtesy: Town of Palm Beach Police Dept.)

PALM BEACH, Fla. - 1… 2… 3 simultaneous waterspouts were seen off of Palm Beach, Florida on Thursday!

While the third one is tough to spot, you can see water being lofted beneath its translucent funnel.

This video was taken by the Palm Beach Police Department.

