Trio of waterspouts spotted off Palm Beach
PALM BEACH, Fla. - 1… 2… 3 simultaneous waterspouts were seen off of Palm Beach, Florida on Thursday!
While the third one is tough to spot, you can see water being lofted beneath its translucent funnel.
This video was taken by the Palm Beach Police Department.
