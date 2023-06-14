Triple-digit heat index scorches Bay Area

With Wednesday's heat index expected to reach 101 degrees in Tampa and as high as 110 in some inland areas, public safety officials are urging residents across the Bay Area to take caution by staying indoors, staying hydrated, and checking on vulnerable neighbors and loved ones.

Without taking precautions, heat-related illness or even death is possible, according to health experts. People without access to adequate air conditioning should consider taking refuge in public areas like libraries or shopping malls.

Emergency responders say heat-related illnesses and death are largely preventable with proper planning, education, and action. Heat.gov provides a comprehensive resource for heat and health information for the nation to reduce the health, economic, and infrastructural impacts of extreme heat.

People who work or spend time outside during the hottest part of the day are encouraged to take precautions. When possible, experts advise you to reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned settings.

READ: Florida toddler dies after being left inside hot SUV for over 5 hours, police say

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, including muscle cramping and lightheadedness.

"Those are two big physical red flags, said Dr. Michael Bublewicz, an emergency medicine physician. "Also, a lot of people might not realize but if you’re starting to feel nauseous that’s a really important red flag. You’re starting to transition more to the heat exhaustion phase and the more severe would be heat stroke."

Heat stroke is an emergency. Call 911 to get immediate help. FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg said on Wednesday that the triple-digit 'feels like' temperatures could last all the way through the weekend and into early next week until cooling rain reaches the region.

