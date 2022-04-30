Triple murder suspect arrested following Florida Amber Alert

article

A man accused of killing three people, fleeing with an 8-year-old child and sparking a Florida Amber Alert, has been located and arrested.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducting a welfare check in the 2600 block of University Boulevard North found the bodies of three adults Friday morning.

During the investigation, an Amber Alert was issued for a child believed to be traveling with 37-year-old Terrell Lewis.

The scene where three people were murdered and a boy went missing, but was later found, in Jacksonville (Action News JAX)

Upon finding Lewis and the child unharmed, deputies arrested him on three counts of murder.

Advertisement

Deputies are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-8477.