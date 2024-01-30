Hillsborough County boy receives challenge coin from HCSO deputies after battle with cancer

A Hillsborough County boy who has been battling cancer finally got to ring the "bell of victory," with deputies from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

HCSO officials said Alex has been battling cancer since he was two years old.

Deputies with the sheriff's office got to give Alex his very own challenge coin for being a "true warrior" in his cancer battle.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Hillsborough County deputies also helped him celebrate by showing off an HCSO motorcycle.

According to officials, Alex loves law enforcement and was so excited to have the chance to celebrate the end of his cancer treatments with deputies.