Troopers investigating deadly crash near Shops at Wiregrass
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - At least one person died after a crash in Wesley Chapel late Wednesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
What we know:
FHP says troopers responded shortly before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday to the crash along SR 56 near Shops Lane outside The Shops at Wiregrass.
Troopers are investigating a deadly crash along SR 56 near The Shops at Wiregrass in Wesley Chapel.
Traffic was blocked along a stretch of SR 56 during the investigation. The road has since reopened.
What we don't know:
No further details on the crash have been released.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Florida Highway Patrol.