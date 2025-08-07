Troopers investigating deadly crash near Shops at Wiregrass

The Brief A crash near The Shops at Wiregrass in Wesley Chapel killed at least one person late Wednesday, according to troopers. The Florida Highway Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. along SR 56. No further details have been released.



At least one person died after a crash in Wesley Chapel late Wednesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

FHP says troopers responded shortly before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday to the crash along SR 56 near Shops Lane outside The Shops at Wiregrass.

Troopers are investigating a deadly crash along SR 56 near The Shops at Wiregrass in Wesley Chapel.

Traffic was blocked along a stretch of SR 56 during the investigation. The road has since reopened.

What we don't know:

No further details on the crash have been released.