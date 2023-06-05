Tampa teen dies in suspected street racing crash hours after graduation

A family is mourning their son who they said died in a car crash hours after he graduated from high school.

According to Tampa police, street racing caused the crash on May 28 that killed a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old.

Police said two other teens, also 17 years old and 18 years old, were driving the cars along S. 20th Street when they collided. The investigation revealed that one of the cars went off the road.

Kenyon Roches was one of the victims in a fatal car cash.

RELATED: TPD: Two arrested in Tampa street racing crash that killed two teens

Edmund Roches said his son, Kenyon Roches, 17, was a passenger inside one of those cars and died.

Edmund Roches spoke to his son on the phone the morning before the crash.

"When I told him I loved him, I could be at peace, you know, because that was my guy," Edmund Roches shared. "That was the last person I spoke to that morning."

Kenyon Roches graduated from Lennard High School in Hillsborough County the same day as the crash. Edmund Roches said that they were talking about his son's plan to visit him.

"And I just told him, get home," Edmund Roches said. "We'll talk in the morning to finalize your ticket, and unfortunately, he lost his life."

The crash happened later that night according to the teen's father.

READ: One driver arrested in street racing incident on the Gandy bridge

"It is crazy that other people don’t have respect for the road," Edmund Roches stated. "It was unfortunate. It was reckless."

He said his son had dreams of getting a college degree and following in his father’s steps to join the military. He says Kenyon Roches will be remembered for his big heart and smile.

The crashed happened on May 28 and resulted in the death of Roches and an 18-year-old.

"He's just a clown," Edmund Roches explained. "A people person. You know, if you're down, he'll come up to you. He’ll give you a hug. He'll try everything to make sure he gets a smile out of you."

He shared that his son’s death serves as a reminder to never take anything or anyone for granted.

"The 17 years I had with him were the best 17 years," the grieving father recalled. "He's my firstborn. You know, that's the apple of my eye."

Tampa police said the two teens driving the cars were arrested and charged.