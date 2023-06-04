Wrong-way driver crashes into tanker on I-75, charged with DUI

On Sunday morning, The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to a wrong-way vehicle crash involving a semi-tanker trailer on Interstate 75.

Police say that Angel Eduardo Martinez, 21, of Spring Hill, was driving south in the northbound lane of I-75, north of Bee Ridge Road.

The semi-truck was traveling north in the northbound center lane of Interstate 75, north of Bee Ridge Road, according to a police report.

FHP say the front right side of Martinez's car collided with the right side of the trailer.

Martinez was arrested for DUI and taken to the Sarasota County Jail.

The tractor-trailer driver was not injured during the collision, according to troopers.