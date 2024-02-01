Troopers searching for hit-and-run driver that struck Holiday teen
HOLIDAY, Fla. - A teenager is recovering after troopers say he was struck by a hit-and-run driver Wednesday night in Holiday.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 14-year-old was skateboarding with traffic along the north shoulder of Moog Road, just east of Kingsbury Drive, around 7:30 p.m. when he was hit by a car that drove away.
The teen suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.
Troopers say the vehicle, described only as a sedan with turn signals in the side mirrors, was last seen heading westbound on Moog Road.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Highway Patrol at *FHP or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.