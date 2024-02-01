Troopers searching for hit-and-run driver that struck Holiday teen

A teenager is recovering after troopers say he was struck by a hit-and-run driver Wednesday night in Holiday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 14-year-old was skateboarding with traffic along the north shoulder of Moog Road, just east of Kingsbury Drive, around 7:30 p.m. when he was hit by a car that drove away.

The teen suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

Troopers say the vehicle, described only as a sedan with turn signals in the side mirrors, was last seen heading westbound on Moog Road.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Highway Patrol at *FHP or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

