Troopers searching for suspects in 2 fatal hit-and-run crashes on US 92

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating two hit-and-run incidents over the weekend that killed two people and seriously injured one on US 92.

One of the incidents happened on US 92 and Pasadena Drive near Seffner. Troopers say a 61-year-old man from Plant City was walking along the westbound shoulder of the highway when he was hit and killed by a vehicle driving in the same direction.

The vehicle is believed to be a small van or pick-up truck with damage to the right headlamp and side mirror, according to FHP.

"I don’t see how, what kind of person would want to hit somebody and just keep going. Not even have, be able to stop and see if they’re okay or if they’re going to make it," said James Holsinger, who lives near the incident scene. "They just hit them and run. You know you had to hit somebody obviously at a high rate of speed because they go down here pretty fast."

The other incident happened about 12 miles east, on US92 near Charlie Taylor Road.

Troopers say two men, ages 40 and 28, were crossing US 92 when an eastbound vehicle hit them. The crash killed the 40-year-old man and injured the 28-year-old man.

Troopers are searching for a 2007-2014 model silver or gray Mercedes-Benz C-Class, with frontal damage including a headlamp and grill, they believe was involved in one of the fatal crashes. Image is courtesy of the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP believes a 2007-2014 model silver or gray Mercedes-Benz C-Class, with frontal damage including a headlamp and grill, may be responsible for the crash near Charlie Taylor Road.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call *FHP or **TIPS.