Tropical Depression 25 becomes Tropical Storm Gamma

As expected, the National Hurricane Center says a tropical depression in the Caribbean Sea has organized into Tropical Storm Gamma.

It was centered about 135 miles (220 kilometers) south-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico, with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) Friday night and was moving to the north-northwest at 9 mph (15 kph). The center is expected to make landfall on Saturday.

As of Friday evening, a tropical storm warning was in effect for the northern half of the peninsula’s Caribbean coast, covering Cancun, the Riviera Maya and other resorts.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said 4 to 8 inches of rainfall are likely in parts of the Yucatan and far-western Cuba. Even heavier rains could follow over other parts of southern Mexico.

The longer-term forecast is less certain, though forecast models suggest the storm will meander in the western Gulf of Mexico.

Now that all of the alphabetical names have been used up this season, the NHC is using the Greek alphabet to name storms.