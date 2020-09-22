Tropical Storm Beta makes landfall in Texas

article

Tropical Storm Beta made landfall just north of Port O'Connor, Texas last Monday night, making it the first time a Greek letter named storm made landfall in the continental U.S.

Beta is expected to stall inland over Texas on Tuesday. It then will begin to move slowly toward the east-northeast later in the day when it will likely begin weakening.

According to the National Hurricane Center, flash and urban flooding is already occurred, and will continue for the middle and upper coast of Texas through Tuesday.

"The slow motion of Beta will continue to produce a long duration rainfall event," they report.

Beta will move inland over southeastern Texas through Wednesday and then over Louisiana and Mississippi Wednesday night through Friday.

National Weather Service meteorologist Amaryllis Cotto in Galveston, Texas, said, as of Tuesday morning, 6-12 inches of rain has fallen in the area with isolated amounts of up to 18 inches Dangerous flash flooding is expected through Wednesday.

Forecasters ran out of traditional storm names on Friday, forcing the use of the Greek alphabet for only the second time since the 1950s.

Beta became the 9th named storm to make landfall in the continental U.S. this season. This will tie the record from 1916. The 2020 season continues to break records left and right.

This year is only the second time the Greek alphabet has been used to name storms. The first time was back during the 2005 hurricane season. The last named storm that year was Zeta.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

