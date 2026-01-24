Man killed, another critically injured in apparent self-defense shooting in St. Pete: Police

The Brief St. Petersburg police believe a Friday evening shooting that left one man dead and another hospitalized with critical injuries was an act of self-defense. Investigators say Syltico Morand, 29, and another man were armed when they tried to rob two men who were also armed and sitting in a vehicle parked on 22nd Lane South. Morand and the other suspect with him were shot during an altercation with the men in the vehicle. Morand died at the scene, SPPD said.



St. Petersburg police say a Friday evening shooting that left one man dead and another hospitalized with critical injuries appears to be an act of self-defense.

What we know:

According to SPPD, officers responded to the 900 block of 22nd Lane South shortly after 6:30 p.m.

Investigators say Syltico Morand, 29, and another man were armed when they tried to rob two men who were also armed and sitting in a vehicle parked on 22nd Lane South.

A confrontation ensued between the men and Morand and the other suspect with him were shot, SPPD said.

PREVIOUS STORY: 1 dead, 1 critically injured in St. Pete shooting

Police say Morand died at the scene and the 30-year-old man with him was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Officers detained the two men that fired shots from their vehicle. Multiple firearms were recovered at the scene, according to SPPD.

SPPD says the men that were detained have not been charged at this time. Investigators believe the shooting was an act of self-defense.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identities of the men that were detained.