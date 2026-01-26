Baby formula thieves swipe $8K worth of cans from Florida stores: MCSO

The Brief Two women are accused of stealing $8,000 worth of baby formula from stores in Florida. Summer Bryant, 36, and Andrea Williams, are accused of stealing about $8K worth of baby formula. Baby formula theft has become more common because of its high resale value and demand.



Two women are accused of stealing $8,000 worth of baby formula from stores in Florida.

The backstory:

Police officers in Stuart received reports of two suspicious women, later identified as Summer Bryant, 36, and Andrea Williams, 38, who abruptly left a retail store on Wednesday.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office was alerted and road patrol units to search for the vehicle.

The vehicle was located at a Walgreens at Salerno Road and Kanner Highway.

Detectives said when they walked up to the store, the two women were walking out with bags filled with hundreds of dollars in stolen baby formula.

According to MCSO, there were more cans of baby formula inside the vehicle.

Courtesy: Martin County Sheriff's Office

Deputies reported recovering approximately 160 cans of stolen formula, valued at around $8,000.

Both Bryant and Williams were arrested and taken to the Martin County Jail.

Courtesy: Martin County Sheriff's Office

Dig deeper:

Baby formula theft has become more common because of its high resale value and demand.

MCSO said thieves are traveling across jurisdictions and targeting multiple retail locations in a short period of time.

Courtesy: Martin County Sheriff's Office