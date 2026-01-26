Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM EST until TUE 9:00 AM EST, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Sumter County, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County
5
Freeze Watch
from WED 12:00 AM EST until WED 9:00 AM EST, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Sumter County, Coastal Hernando County, Polk County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco
Cold Weather Advisory
from TUE 12:00 AM EST until TUE 9:00 AM EST, Hardee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Polk County, Highlands County, Inland Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Inland Sarasota County, DeSoto County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County
Rip Current Statement
from MON 8:41 AM EST until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Coastal Sarasota County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County
Small Craft Advisory
from MON 7:00 AM EST until TUE 1:00 PM EST, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters

Baby formula thieves swipe $8K worth of cans from Florida stores: MCSO

By
Published  January 26, 2026 1:00pm EST
Florida
FOX 13 News

The Brief

    • Two women are accused of stealing $8,000 worth of baby formula from stores in Florida.
    • Summer Bryant, 36, and Andrea Williams, are accused of stealing about $8K worth of baby formula. 
    • Baby formula theft has become more common because of its high resale value and demand.

STUART, Fla. - Two women are accused of stealing $8,000 worth of baby formula from stores in Florida.

The backstory:

Police officers in Stuart received reports of two suspicious women, later identified as Summer Bryant, 36, and Andrea Williams, 38, who abruptly left a retail store on Wednesday.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office was alerted and road patrol units to search for the vehicle.

The vehicle was located at a Walgreens at Salerno Road and Kanner Highway.

READ: DeSantis signs death warrant in 1986 Manatee County murder

Detectives said when they walked up to the store, the two women were walking out with bags filled with hundreds of dollars in stolen baby formula.

According to MCSO, there were  more cans of baby formula inside the vehicle.

Courtesy: Martin County Sheriff's Office

Deputies reported recovering approximately 160 cans of stolen formula, valued at around $8,000.

Both Bryant and Williams were arrested and taken to the Martin County Jail.

Courtesy: Martin County Sheriff's Office

Dig deeper:

Baby formula theft has become more common because of its high resale value and demand.

MCSO said thieves are traveling across jurisdictions and targeting multiple retail locations in a short period of time.

READ: Deputies help save 4-year-old’s life during emergency on I-275: HCSO

Courtesy: Martin County Sheriff's Office

The Source: This article was written with information posted on social media by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

FloridaCrime and Public Safety