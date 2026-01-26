Gasparilla 2026 Guide: Here’s what you need to know

The Brief Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to line the streets to watch the Gasparilla Pirate Fest. From where to park to where to watch the parade to where you can drink alcohol, this guide has everything you need to know as pirates take over Tampa.



When is Gasparilla 2026?

Gasparilla Parade of Pirates

Saturday, January 31, 2026, in downtown Tampa

11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Gasparilla Invasion

2 – 5:30 p.m. Gasparilla Parade of Pirates

Where can I park for Gasparilla 2026?

Parking will be available at the following location for $30 unless otherwise noted:

Pam Iorio Parking Garage (S. Florida Ave & Channelside Dr.) 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Tampa Convention Center Garage (Tampa St. & Brorein St.) 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Fort Brooke Garage (Whiting St. between Franklin St. & Florida Ave.) 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Whiting St. Garage (N. Morgan St.) 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Selmon Expressway Downtown parking lots 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Royal Regional Lot (Tampa St. & Fortune St.) 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Scott Street Lot (Morgan St. & Scott St.) 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Poe Garage (N. Ashley Dr. & W. Cass St.) 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Due to the parade route, this garage will close from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. No entry or exit will be allowed during this time).

Twiggs Street Garage (Twiggs St., west of Nebraska Ave.) 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. $25

Centro Ybor Garage (5th Ave. & 15th St.) 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. $20

Palm Ave. Garage (13th St. & 9th Ave.) 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. $20

On-street parking meters will be enforced from 8:00 a.m. until midnight.

The free TECO Line Streetcar (8:30 a.m. – 2:30 a.m.) and the FREE HART bus shuttle service (9:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.) will be available to transport between Ybor and Downtown Tampa.

What roads are closed for Gasparilla 2026?

Where can I drink alcohol during Gasparilla 2026?

Wet zones have been established along the parade route and in Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park.

Drinking alcohol outside on public property outside the wet zones is prohibited.

What is the Gasparilla parade route?

The 2026 Gasparilla Parade of Pirates starts at Bayshore Blvd. & Bay to Bay Blvd. and ends at Ashley and Cass Streets.

Can I dock my boat at Gasparilla?

Docking space in and around downtown Tampa for Gasparilla is limited and boaters are not allowed to ‘come ashore’ along the Bayshore Boulevard balustrade or any other property without a permit.

According to the city of Tampa, as the Jose Gasparilla reaches the southern end of Harbour Island, vessel traffic entering the Tampa Convention Center Basin will be shut down at the Harbour Island Bridge, the Platt Street Bridge, the Young Channel west of Tampa General Hospital and the Seddon Channel entrance to the Tampa Convention Center Basin. Vessels are not allowed to be anchored, moored or loitering within the Tampa Convention Center Basin.

Gasparilla Safety

Text GASPARILLA to 888-777 to receive Gasparilla event updates, traffic alerts, and safety tips. During the Gasparilla Pirate Fest on January 31, you can also call 833-872-4636 (TPA-INFO) from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. with any questions.

See Something, Say Something

The Tampa Police Department asks all attendees to remain vigilant during the parade and report any suspicious activity by texting SAFETAMPA and your tip to 847411 (TIP411) and you will receive a response, call 813-231-6130 and dial 911 if you have an emergency.

Have a Meeting Place

Please note, that due to large crowds there may be limited cell service during the event.

Take a Photo of Your Child in Costume

To help identify your child if they get lost, take a photo of them on the day of the parade. This will help law enforcement officers quickly identify your child by their pirate garb. If you lose your child, alert the closest officer immediately. They will be stationed along the entire route.