Tropical Storm Bret expected to strengthen but not become a hurricane

Tropical Storm Bret is expected to be in the crosshairs of the Lesser Antilles Wednesday morning.

As of 5 a.m. Tropical Storm Bret had winds reaching 60 miles per hour and was moving west at 16 miles an hour.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Tony Sadiku says even though the tropical storm will likely strengthen, it is no longer expected to reach hurricane strength.

He says the storm is battling drier air and wind shear which will make it difficult for the storm to advance as it reaches the Caribbean Sea.

According to Sadiku, once it enters the Caribbean Sea, Tropical Storm Bret will be fighting to stay alive as it faces even more wind shear and he says El Nino will really put an end to it.

Sadiku says the tropical storm will likely miss several islands, but impacts and watches have been posted for parts of the Antilles.

Behind Tropical Storm Bret is Invest 93L, which still has a shot of becoming a tropical depression or even becoming a named storm.

Invest 93L has a 70 percent chance of developing over the next two days.

Even if it does become a named storm, Sadiku says we have nothing to worry about because it will likely just hang out over open water.

If it does earn a name, Invest 93L will become Cindy.