Tropical Storm Debby cancels, delays flights at TPA

Tampa International Airport says it plans to stay open during Tropical Storm Debby, but the inclement weather is causing flight cancelations and delays.

As of 10 a.m. on Sunday, 65 flights, or about 13.1% of flights had been canceled and 72 flights or 14.52% of flights had been delayed.

Tropical Storm Debby is gaining strength as it skirts the state on Sunday before an expected landfall as a hurricane in the Big Bend Area.

The Bay Area can expect to see heavy downpours and wind gusts throughout the day.

TPA advises travelers to check with their airline regarding their flight’s status.

Click here to check your flight’s status.

