Tropical Storm Erin expected to become 1st Atlantic hurricane of 2025 season Friday

The Brief Tropical Storm Erin should become a Category 1 hurricane on Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center. It's expected to strengthen into a major hurricane this weekend, then turn to the north and move east of the U.S. coast. Large swells, coastal flooding and erosion are possible along the Atlantic Seaboard – including the east coast of Florida.



The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Erin is nearing hurricane strength and should become a Category 1 storm on Friday, making it the first hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic season.

Tropical Storm Erin's track

As of 8 a.m. Friday, Erin was located at 18.1N and 55.2W with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph.

The storm is moving west-northwest at 17 mph.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Jim Weber says Erin should continue to strengthen in the coming days, likely becoming a hurricane on Friday and a major hurricane this weekend – possibly up to Category 4 strength as it moves north of the Caribbean islands.

The storm should turn to the north in between two areas of high pressure, according to Weber, staying over the Atlantic and passing between Bermuda and the U.S. coast next week.

Although Erin is expected to stay off the coast, Weber says large swells, coastal flooding and erosion are possible along the Atlantic Seaboard – including the east coast of Florida.

Invest 98L

The NHC is also watching Invest 98L over the western Gulf, giving it a 50% chance of development before moving over land and bringing heavy rain to southern Texas.

Tampa Bay area weather forecast

In the Bay Area, Friday will be partly cloudy with a few afternoon thunderstorms and a high of about 94 degrees in Tampa. It will be a similar setup through the weekend and into next week.

The Source: This story was written with information from FOX 13 meteorologists and the National Hurricane Center.