Tropical Storm Erin gaining strength over Atlantic, should stay east of Florida

The Brief Tropical Storm Erin is starting to gain strength and should soon become a hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center. FOX 13 meteorologists say the storm is moving into much more favorable conditions for intensification, including warmer water and light wind shear. Models are in agreement that Erin will turn north and stay well east of the U.S. coast.



The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Erin is starting to gain strength over the Atlantic and should soon become a hurricane before intensifying into a major storm this weekend.

Tropical Storm Erin's track

As of 5 a.m. Thursday, Erin was located at 16.3N and 48.2W with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.

The storm is moving west at 17 mph.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg says Erin is looking stronger as it moves into more favorable conditions for intensification, including warmer water and light wind shear.

The storm should strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane by Friday, then a major Category 3 storm north of the Caribbean this weekend.

As for where the storm is likely headed, models are in agreement that Erin will turn north this weekend into early next week, staying well east of the U.S.

The expected turn is due to a weakness in the subtropical ridge, according to FOX 13 meteorologists.

Osterberg says Erin should slide about halfway between Bermuda and the outer banks of North Carolina, if the current track holds.

Erin could cause high surf conditions from the east coast of Florida up to New England as it parallels the U.S. next week, according to Osterberg.

Other tropical activity

The NHC is also watching a broad area of low pressure near the west coast of the Yucatán Peninsula, giving it a 20% chance of development in the next seven days.

Tampa Bay area weather

In the Tampa Bay area, conditions will remain hot and sticky on Thursday with a few slow-moving storms and a high of about 93 degrees in Tampa.

The Source: This story was written with information from FOX 13 meteorologists and the National Hurricane Center.