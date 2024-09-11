Hurricane Francine downgrades to Cat 1 storm after making landfall on Louisiana coast: NHC

Hurricane Francine is bringing heavy rain and wind to southern Louisiana and Mississippi after making landfall on Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

According to the NHC, Francine is now a Category 1 storm after briefly strengthening to Category 2 status.

The NHC warned of life-threatening storm surge on Wednesday for the Louisiana and Mississippi coastlines.

Damaging and life-threatening hurricane-force winds are also expected in portions of southern Louisiana later on Wednesday where a Hurricane Warning is in effect.

Maximum sustained winds for the hurricane currently sit at 90 mph as the system makes its way northeast at 17 mph.

Louisiana could see as much as 10 inches of rain and up to 10 feet of storm surge at the coast from Francine, according to FOX Weather.

Elsewhere in the tropics, a tropical depression formed Wednesday morning in the Atlantic and two tropical waves continue to offer chances of development.

Tropical Depression Seven is expected to remain over water for many days, according to the NHC, and is expected to become a tropical storm Wednesday night or Thursday.

Invest 92-L and Invest 94-L offer low chances for development but non-conducive environmental conditions are expected to limit their development, according to the NHC.

