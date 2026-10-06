Tropical Storm Isaias likely to form in Southwest Gulf

The Brief Tropical disturbance Invest 92L in the Southwest Gulf has a high chance of becoming Tropical Storm Isaias. Heavy wind shear across the Northern Gulf Coast is expected to weaken the system before landfall. Current track projections keep the storm away from the west coast of Florida as it moves north.



A tropical disturbance developing in the Southwest Gulf could rapidly strengthen before encountering severe wind shear near the Northern Gulf Coast.

Gulf tropical system development

What we know:

A tropical disturbance known as Invest 92L is rapidly organizing in the Southwest Gulf.

Computer models indicate the system has a high probability of developing into Tropical Storm Isaias in the short term due to warm ocean temperatures.

However, strong wind shear across the northern Gulf is expected to tear the storm apart as it approaches the coastline.

Future storm intensity limits

What we don't know:

Forecasters cannot pinpoint the exact peak strength of the system before it reaches land.

While some computer models bring the disturbance to hurricane status during its brief window in warm waters, it remains uncertain how quickly wind shear will weaken the storm prior to landfall.

Storm track forecast path

Local perspective:

Current forecast models show no signs of an easterly turn toward the west coast of Florida.

Meteorologists are continuing to monitor the northern trajectory as the system drifts east-northeastward before heading north toward the Gulf Coast.