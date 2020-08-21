Tropical Storm Laura forms; still forecast to enter Gulf of Mexico

Tropical Storm Laura officially formed after Hurricane Hunters found 45-mph winds and a center of circulation. It's the 11th named storm of the season, and also the earliest "L" name storm on record.

As of Friday morning, the center of the storm was found 80 miles south of where it was originally estimated, meaning there could be some changes to the projected path. The changes could be seen when the National Hurricane Center releases its 11 a.m. update.

As of now, Florida remains in the forecast cone.

Tropical Storm Laura was nearing the Leeward Islands and Puerto Rico as a disorganized storm with a very uncertain future. The Hurricane Center said it might degenerate, or it might blow up into a major hurricane headed for Florida and the Gulf Coast.

The current forecast track, also highly uncertain, would carry it just north of Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Cuba, across the Bahamas and then to southern Florida by Monday or Tuesday and the Gulf Coast.

On Friday morning, it was centered about 255 miles (415 kilometers) east of the northern Leeward Islands and was heading west-northwest at 21 mph (33 kph). It had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph).

