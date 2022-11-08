Tropical Storm Nicole closures, sandbags, storm information for Tampa Bay area

Counties in the Tampa Bay area are monitoring Tropical Storm Nicole as it approaches the East Coast of Florida. The storm is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane later this week.

Much of Florida's Gulf Coast, including the Tampa Bay area, is now under a Tropical Storm Watch as the system churns in the Atlantic.

Local officials have started to release information on closures, sandbags and other emergency information:

Citrus County

Currently, there are no changed to Citrus County school operations this week. All schools and offices are scheduled to be closed on Friday for Veterans Days.

Hardee County

Hardee County schools will be closed on Wednesday, November 9, and Thursday, November 10. The school district will make a decision on whether schools will reopen Friday, November 11, after the storm passes.

Hernando County

As of now, Hernando County schools have not canceled classes. The school district is expected to make a decision on school closures Wednesday morning.

Highlands County

There will be no school or school activities Wednesday, November 9, and Thursday, November 10, out of an abundance of caution ahead of potential tropical storm force winds. District officials do expect normal operations to resume on Friday, November 11.

Sandbags will be available in Highlands County from XXX. Residents are asked to bring a shovel. Sandbags are available at three Road & bridge location on George Boulevard in Sebring, East Winthrop Street in Avon Park and County Road 621 in Lake Placid. Sand will also be available at South George Boulevard in Sebring, Old Bombing Rage Road and County Road 17 East in Avon Park as well as County Road 621 and County Road 619 in Lake Placid.

Hillsborough County

The Hillsborough County School District will make a final decision on whether they need to close schools Wednesday morning.

Pasco County

Pasco County schools and offices will be closed on Thursday, November 10, ahead of Nicole. Officials do expect all schools and offices to reopen on Friday, November 11.

Pinellas County

There are currently no changes to Pinellas County Schools operations. Schools will be in session Wednesday, November 9, and for the remainder of the week.

Polk County

Polk County will make sandbags available from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9. A maximum of 10 sandbags will be provided to each household to help prevent water intrusion into the home. Sandbag locations include:

900 NE 5th Street in Mulberry – (863) 519-4734 8970 North Campbell Road in Lakeland – (863) 815-6701 1061 NE 9th Street in Fort Meade – (863) 285-6588 350 County Road 630A in Frostproof – (863) 635-7879 1701 Holt Road in Auburndale – (863) 965-5524 805 Dr. Martin Luther King Street SW in Dundee – (863) 421-3367 Poinciana Park – corner of Lake Hatchineha Road and Marigold Avenue

Polk County will be pulling staff off hurricane debris removal to start prepping for sandbag distribution at the Maintenance Units. Wednesday will be the only day for sandbag distribution.

Sarasota County