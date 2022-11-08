Expand / Collapse search
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, Highlands County
Tropical Storm Watch
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, DeSoto County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Storm Surge Watch
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco
Flood Watch
from WED 1:00 PM EST until THU 1:00 PM EST, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County

Polk County, residents near Peace River, brace for flooding ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

Polk County
Peace River flooding concerns residents

BARTOW - When Ian hit a few weeks ago, Hurricane Ian flooded the Peace River, and the pump station at Peace River Village in Polk County broke, and sewers gushed into the flood water that covered nearby streets.

The contaminated water rose to within an inch of Felix Atkinson's front door. He and his wife were forced to leave for higher ground.

Now, on the day before Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to sweep across the Tampa Bay, Atkinson and his son were busy getting ready.

They covered a hole caused by Hurricane Ian a few weeks before, and put up a water barrier around the foundation of Atkinson’s home.

"I am just wanting to get my place kind of normal before what’s fixin’ to take place now," Atkinson told FOX 13. "Ian was no joke."

Although Nicole is not expected to be nearly as destructive, Peace River Village residents are keeping a close eye on the storm.

So are emergency operations staffers.

They are talking with the National Weather Service several times a day to keep track of Nicole's strength and movement.

"We are coordinating closely with other county divisions, with our public information office, with the school board, with the sheriff’s office, with the Department of Health," explained Paul Womble, Director of Polk County Emergency Management.

Tropical Storm Nicole raises concerns in Sarasota County

With so much Hurricane Ian debris still around Sarasota County, Tropical Storm Nicole is the last thing any residents want to think about.

On Tuesday, experts were predicting that the Peace River was going to rise, but not nearly as dramatically as it did with Ian.

Polk County will make sandbags available from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9. A maximum of 10 sandbags will be provided to each household to help prevent water intrusion into the home. Sandbag locations include: 

  1. 900 NE 5th Street in Mulberry – (863) 519-4734
  2. 8970 North Campbell Road in Lakeland – (863) 815-6701
  3. 1061 NE 9th Street in Fort Meade – (863) 285-6588
  4. 350 County Road 630A in Frostproof – (863) 635-7879
  5. 1701 Holt Road in Auburndale – (863) 965-5524
  6. 805 Dr. Martin Luther King Street SW in Dundee – (863) 421-3367
  7. Poinciana Park – corner of Lake Hatchineha Road and Marigold Avenue

Polk County will be pulling staff off hurricane debris removal to start prepping for sandbag distribution at the Maintenance Units. Wednesday will be the only day for sandbag distribution.

For more information, visit https://www.polk-county.net/.