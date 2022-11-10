Tampa International Airport report cancellations, delays due to Tropical Storm Nicole

Although the Tampa International Airport remained open Thursday, that didn't mean travelers were guaranteed to have a smooth day. Before sunrise, dozens and dozens of flights were either canceled or delayed due to Tropical Storm Nicole.

While weather conditions are expected to be both windy and rainy in the Bay Area for most of the morning, there are flights that are still taking off, but there is still plenty of red letters on the flight status boards throughout the terminals. Airport officials are advising travelers to double-check incoming and outbound flights on their website: www.tampaairport.com/flight-status.

Travelers can also monitor their airline's apps or websites.

Elsewhere in the state, Miami and Jacksonville airports are open Thursday, but Orlando-area airports are closed until further notice. The big concern are the wind gusts as Tropical Storm Nicole continues to push into Florida.

Nicole made landfall along the east coast around 3 a.m. Thursday. It quickly weakened to a tropical storm and will be moving northwest across the Sunshine State throughout the day.