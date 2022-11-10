Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco
4
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Flood Watch
from WED 1:00 PM EST until FRI 1:00 AM EST, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County

Tampa International Airport report cancellations, delays due to Tropical Storm Nicole

By and FOX 13 news staff
Published 
Updated 7:42AM
Tampa International Airport
FOX 13 News

Nicole impacting flights at TPA

Kellie Cowan reports

TAMPA, Fla. - Although the Tampa International Airport remained open Thursday, that didn't mean travelers were guaranteed to have a smooth day. Before sunrise, dozens and dozens of flights were either canceled or delayed due to Tropical Storm Nicole.

While weather conditions are expected to be both windy and rainy in the Bay Area for most of the morning, there are flights that are still taking off, but there is still plenty of red letters on the flight status boards throughout the terminals. Airport officials are advising travelers to double-check incoming and outbound flights on their website: www.tampaairport.com/flight-status.

Travelers can also monitor their airline's apps or websites.

Elsewhere in the state, Miami and Jacksonville airports are open Thursday, but Orlando-area airports are closed until further notice. The big concern are the wind gusts as Tropical Storm Nicole continues to push into Florida.

Nicole makes landfall as Category 1 hurricane

Meteorologist Dave Osterberg says Hurricane Nichole made landfall at 3 a.m. just south of Vero Beach. The storm has since downgraded back to a tropical storm. The system will now begin to slowly weaken as it heads northwest.

MORE: Nicole, rare November hurricane, makes landfall on Florida's east coast, downgrades to tropical storm

Nicole made landfall along the east coast around 3 a.m. Thursday. It quickly weakened to a tropical storm and will be moving northwest across the Sunshine State throughout the day.