Nicole, rare November hurricane, makes landfall on Florida's east coast, downgrades to tropical storm

In the middle of the night, the center of Hurricane Nicole made landfall near North Hutchinson Island, just south of Vero Beach. It quickly downgraded back to a tropical storm.

"This was barely a hurricane when it touched the coast," said FOX 13's meteorologist Dave Osterberg. "The second it moves onshore, it weakens. It's moving northwest. On a path like this, it's just going to continue to bring the wind and the rain across the state."

Before 5 a.m., its center was making its way to Orlando, but heavy rain was dropping in the Cape Coral area. Polk County was feeling tropical storm-force wind gusts. Rain – on and off – is expected throughout the morning for the Bay Area and scattered power outages are expected throughout the state.

LINK: Track Nicole on MyFOXHurricane.com

How will Nicole impact the Bay Area?

Tropical storm force winds extended as far as 485 miles from the center in some directions. Wind gusts should be between 40-50 mph, but could be above 50 in Polk County during the day.

Conditions are expected to improve in the Bay Area during the afternoon hours. Nicole’s center is expected to move across central and northern Florida into southern Georgia on Thursday and into the evening, and into the Carolinas on Friday.

"We are still going to get tropical storm-force winds [in the Tampa area], that starts at 39 mph….maybe we get an occasional 50," Osterberg explained. "A few things are going on. Remember, the storm is weakening now, and it's moved a little bit further north so that combination should hopefully help out our wind speeds over here."

By this evening, it will drop below tropical storm-force winds. There may be some nuisance flooding as it moves across the state.

Once the storm moves to our northwest, the winds are going to shift to the southwest.

"Keep that in mind in the Tampa Bay area because we have a high tide at about 4:30 p.m. Initially the water was being pulled out, right? It's going to be pulled back in at about 3-4 p.m.," Osterberg described. "As it's gone later tonight and tomorrow, we'll get a leftover shower tomorrow, and then we're done. Then, the weekend weather looks nice."

Inland counties brace for Nicole

In Wauchula, residents are bracing as Nicole approaches. Hurricane Ian left behind extensive damage when it struck in September. For Doyle Staton, he and his family are trying to get back to north after flooding from Ian displaced them. Their home was under about two feet of water.

With Nicole, the family said they're as ready as they can be with sandbags and securing anything on the property that could blow away in high winds.

"Anything can happen, you could get a tornado out of this, and the whole house be gone, but by the grace of God, we’ll slip through this one too," Staton told FOX 13. "We’re not looking forward to it, actually it aggravated us a little bit, ya know, 30 days, and here comes another one."

Families in Sarasota and Manatee counties are nervous about how much rain and wind they will get with Nicole. The restaurant, Silver Start East in Myakka City, said its ready to serve its community after Nicole. Customers already stopped by for a break Wednesday after preparing their homes.

"People are feeling tired and nervous," explained Antoinette Sapp, owner of the restaurant. "They're worried about the roofs that are leaking. Some of them don't even have tarps up right now, They're worried about flooding. They're worried about the river."

Sapp said if anyone needs a safe and dry place to stay during the storm, they are open Thursday morning.

RELATED: When was the last time a hurricane made landfall on Florida's east coast in November? 1935

The rare November hurricane had already led officials to shut down airports and theme parks – like Busch Gardens – and forced evacuations that included former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club.

Dozens and dozens of flights have either been delayed or canceled for Thursday over the Tampa International Airport. Travelers can monitor their flight status at the TPA website or monitor through their airline's apps.

"It's wet. It's going to be raining on and off almost all day," Osterberg said. "The impacts in general shouldn't be all that bad. We are going to have some ponding on the roads, perhaps some minor flooding, we are going to have a few tree limbs down, no doubt, when we are talking about 40-45 mph wind gusts."

Check your county's status: Tropical Storm Nicole closures, sandbags, storm information for Tampa Bay area

How can I check power outages in my area?

You can monitor outages on each power company's website:

Duke Energy - https://outagemap.duke-energy.com/#/current-outages/fl

Florida Power & Light - https://www.fplmaps.com/

Peace River Electric - https://www.preco.coop/services/outage-center/

TECO - https://account.tecoenergy.com/outage/outagemap

Lakeland Electric - https://lakelandelectric.com/storms-and-outages

Withlacoochee River Electric - https://staticmap.wrec.net/

How will Nicole impact areas outside the Tampa Bay region?

Authorities warned that Nicole’s storm surge could further erode many beaches hit by Hurricane Ian in September. The sprawling storm is then forecast to head into Georgia and the Carolinas later Thursday and Friday, dumping heavy rain across the region.

A few tornadoes will be possible through early Thursday across east-central to northeast Florida, the weather service said. Flash and urban flooding will be possible, along with renewed river rises on the St. Johns River, across the Florida Peninsula on Thursday.

Heavy rainfall from this system will spread northward across portions of the southeast, eastern Ohio Valley, Mid-Atlantic, and New England through Saturday.

Nicole became a hurricane Wednesday evening as it slammed into Grand Bahama Island, having made landfall just hours earlier on Great Abaco island as a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph. It is the first storm to hit the Bahamas since Hurricane Dorian, a Category 5 storm that devastated the archipelago in 2019.