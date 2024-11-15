Tropical Storm Sara could dissipate before reaching Gulf of Mexico, NHC says

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Tropical Storm Sara made landfall in Honduras, bringing catastrophic conditions to parts of Central America, but it might not survive its trek over the Yucatán Peninsula, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of 4 a.m. Friday, Sara was located at 16.0N and 85.1W. It had maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour and was moving west at 9 miles per hour.

According to the NHC, the storm could strengthen slightly on Friday, but interaction with land will limit further intensification.

What's next for Sara?

The NHC says Sara will linger over the northern coast of Honduras into Saturday, possibly dumping feet of rain in the region while also bringing life-threatening mudslides. Belize, El Salvador, eastern Guatemala and western Nicaragua will also get heavy rain.

This weekend, a mid-level ridge moving toward Florida will allow for the storm to turn northwest toward Belize, then move over Mexico.

Models show the system moving through the Yucatán Peninsula, where it could dissipate by Monday before reaching the Gulf of Mexico.

"However, there will be a little bit of moisture that gets pulled into the Gulf," FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg said.

What can Florida expect?

Osterberg says the remaining moisture will combine with a cold front, bringing rain to Florida during the mid-to-late portion of next week.

Tropical moisture should bring rain to Florida by the middle of next week, forecasters say.

"But it's not going to be the big ‘bowling ball’ low that you're seeing now," Osterberg said.

As of Friday, the forecast calls for drier air and lower temperatures to move in behind the moisture, with highs in the 70s by next Thursday.

The forecast calls for cooler and drier air behind next week's rain, with highs in the 70s by next Thursday.

