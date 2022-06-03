Tropical Storm Warnings issued in Central, South Florida as heavy rain, gusty winds spread onshore

Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued across Central and South Florida as Potential Tropical Cyclone One begins to spread heavy rain and gusty winds onshore in the Sunshine State.

When the National Hurricane Center designates a system as a "potential tropical cyclone," it allows forecasters at the NHC to issue advisories, watches and warnings for a disturbance that hasn't yet developed into a tropical depression or tropical storm but is expected to bring tropical-storm-force winds (40-plus mph) to land areas within the next 48 hours.

As of Friday morning, this developing system located more than 400 miles southwest of Fort Myers, Florida, was producing clusters of showers and thunderstorms. Rain and gusty winds had already developed in parts of South Florida as tropical moisture streams well to the northeast of the system's center.

The current stats on Potential Tropical Cyclone One. (FOX Weather)

Tropical Storm Warnings have now been extended into much of Central and South Florida, including Fort Myers, Key West, Melbourne, Miami, Naples and West Palm Beach. This means tropical-storm-force winds (40-plus mph) are expected in the warning area within 36 hours.

A Tropical Storm Warning has also been issued for the northwestern Bahamas and the Cuban provinces of Pinar del Rio, Artemisa, La Habana and Mayabeque. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the Cuban provinces of Matanzas and the Isle of Youth.

Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect across much of Central and South Florida and the northwestern Bahamas.(FOX Weather)

According to the NHC, Potential Tropical Cyclone One is expected to organize and become Tropical Storm Alex as it approaches Florida on Friday and Friday night.

The forecast cone of uncertainty is shown below, but keep in mind that impacts such as heavy rain and gusty winds will also occur to the north and south of the cone. Even though Miami is technically outside the cone, it will see some of the heaviest rainfall associated with this storm.

The projected path and intensity of Potential Tropical Cyclone One. (FOX Weather)

The good news is that upper-level winds remain strong over the Gulf of Mexico, making conditions hostile for any significant development of the potential tropical cyclone, so the worst-case scenario appears to be a low-end tropical storm strike on Central and South Florida.

Because of these strong-upper level winds, the system is expected to be lopsided, with most of the heavy rain and gusty winds occurring well to the east and southeast of its center of circulation. That's why the storm's impacts will also occur outside the forecast cone of uncertainty.

The NHC is predicting 4 to 8 inches of rain will fall across Central and South Florida and the Florida Keys through Saturday. Localized rainfall amounts up to 12 inches are possible in some areas. This rain may produce considerable flash and urban flooding.

Rainfall forecast through Sunday, June 5, 2022. (FOX Weather)

The ground in many parts of South Florida is saturated from days of heavy rain, so stay aware of any flood alerts issued by the National Weather Service. Some fast-developing tornadoes sometimes occur in these situations as well.

It may very well be dangerous to be on the roads in the southern part of Florida from Friday into the daytime on Saturday. Think about changing your plans so that you’re settled in during the gustiest and rainiest part of the storm.

