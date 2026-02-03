Man arrested for second-degree murder after deadly Tampa shooting: Deputies

article

An arrest has been made after a man was shot and killed in Tampa on Monday morning, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Maurice Blackmon, 44, has been arrested on a second-degree murder charge after deputies say he shot and killed Corey Brown, 34, after a dispute.

The shooting happened on North Nebraska Avenue and 129th Avenue. Brown was taken to a hospital where he later died.

What they're saying:

"No disagreement should ever lead to violence and the loss of life," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Thanks to the quick work of our detectives, this person is off our streets and will be held accountable for their senseless actions."

The investigation is ongoing and deputies are saying that this was an isolated incident.