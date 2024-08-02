Tropical Storm Watches, Warnings issued for Bay Area as Potential Tropical Cyclone 4 heads toward Florida

POST TROPICAL CYCLONE FOUR

Invest 97L is now Potential Tropical Cyclone Four and portions of Florida are under a tropical storm watch or warning.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, Potential Tropical Cyclone Four is currently crossing Eastern Cuba. It is expected to bring tropical storm conditions and heavy rains to portions of Florida.

It has maximum sustained winds of 30 miles per hour and was moving west-northwest at 16 miles an hour.

TROPICAL STORM CONDITIONS EXPECTED

According to the National Hurricane Center, Florida can expect to see tropical storm conditions beginning on Saturday night from Potential Tropical Cyclone Four.

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued in Southwest Florida from East Cape Sable to Bonita Beach.

Tropical storm conditions are also possible in the Florida Keys on Saturday and along Florida’s west coast north of Bonita Beach to Aripeka on Saturday night and into Sunday, where a Tropical Storm Watch is in effect.

DIFFERENCE BETWEEN TROPICAL STORM WARNING/WATCH

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

Once it moves away from Cuba, the storm is expected to turn north and then northeast, crossing over the state of Florida. FOX 13 Meteorologist Valerie Mills says the storm is expected to move into the Atlantic early next week after it passes over the Sunshine State and exits near Jacksonville. She says the storm will then move into other southeastern states.

Mills says we will have to wait until after the storm passes Cuba to get a better idea of where it will make landfall.

She says it could skirt the west coast of Florida and make landfall potentially in the Big Bend area, or it could move further west and make landfall in the panhandle. It could also curve to the east earlier and make landfall on the west coast of the state, possibly anywhere from Fort Myers north.

Mills cautions that if it does skirt up the west coast of the state, the waters are very warm and there could be rapid intensification from Saturday into Sunday.

WHERE WILL STORM MAKE LANDFALL?

She expects Potential Tropical Cyclone 4 to become a tropical low and possible Tropical Storm Debby on Saturday as it moves into the Florida Straits. She does not expect it to happen while it is over Cuba because the island’s terrain will prevent it from strengthening.

According to Mills, the storm will likely make landfall somewhere between Fort Myers and the Big Bend area on Sunday.

The Bay Area can expect a deluge of rain from Saturday night and into Sunday. If it crosses south of Tampa Bay or north of Tampa Bay, the area will get several inches of rain.

The National Hurricane Center says coastal flooding is possible along Florida’s west coast throughout the weekend.

Several Bay Area municipalities have opened sandbag locations ahead of the storm and Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency on Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

