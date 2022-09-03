Tropical Storms Earl, Danielle swirl in Atlantic, pose no threat to U.S. as hurricane season heats up

After weeks of no named storms in the tropics, there are now two in the Atlantic - Danielle and Earl.

Danielle has been downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm. FOX 13 Meteorologist Tony Sadiku says she is losing some convection and is not expected to hit the United States as she sits stationary in the open waters.

As of Saturday morning, Danielle had top winds speeds of 70 miles an hour, but she was not moving at even one mile per hour. Though Danielle may strengthen and regain hurricane status, it is not a U.S. concern.

Tropical Storm Earl developed near the Leeward Islands late Friday night. As of Saturday morning, Earl had top wind speeds of 40 miles an hour as it moved north and west at about 13 miles per hour.

The storm is dealing with a significant amount of wind shear, which Sadiku says will inhibit significant development over the next few days.

LINK: Track the tropics at MyFOXHurricane.com.

Earl could produce some rain over the northern Leeward Islands and possibly into the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico over the weekend, but the big question is what happens to Earl in the long run.

Many models have Earl getting caught in a trough that will develop over the Atlantic and shift it away from the Bahamas, perhaps Bermuda, and the United States.

Sadiku says Earl may get stalled out in the Atlantic as it gets pushed along, but he is not worried about a U.S. impact.

Computer models show Tropical Storm Earl moving away from the United States.

The next named storm would be Fiona, but Sadiku says there is currently no sign of that system happening any time soon.

Sadiku says September is an active month for storms and we are a week away from the peak of hurricane season, which is September 10.

STAY CONNECTED: Download the free FOX 13 News app for Live SkyTower Radar, forecast videos, and more weather coverage