Trump-backed election push gains ground in Florida as legal fight looms

The Brief Florida lawmakers passed a sweeping election bill on Thursday requiring proof of U.S. citizenship to vote starting Jan. 1, 2027. Supporters say it protects election integrity, while Democrats argue it could disenfranchise voters. A prominent Democratic election attorney has pledged to sue if Gov. Ron DeSantis signs the bill into law.



Florida lawmakers have approved a sweeping election bill modeled after federal legislation backed by President Donald Trump, setting up a potential legal showdown if Gov. Ron DeSantis signs the measure.

The Republican-controlled House passed the bill, HB 991, in a 77-28 vote along party lines Thursday, hours after the Senate approved it 27-12. The proposal now heads to DeSantis’ desk.

The measure would require Florida voters to provide proof of U.S. citizenship at the ballot box beginning Jan. 1, 2027— after the 2026 elections. It also would require candidates to disclose whether they hold dual citizenship and mandate additional reporting on any foreign national involvement in state elections.

Under the bill, the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles would begin noting citizenship status on newly issued, renewed or replacement driver’s licenses. The legislation also eliminates the use of university, college and retirement-home identification cards as acceptable forms of voter ID at polling places.

The proposal is widely seen as Florida’s version of the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act, a federal bill that would require proof of citizenship when registering to vote and photo identification at the polls. The SAVE Act passed the U.S. House earlier this year and is expected to be taken up in the Senate.

While the federal proposal seeks to restrict mail-in ballots, Florida’s measure notably does not limit voting by mail. More than 11 million Floridians cast ballots in the 2024 general election, including roughly 3 million who voted by mail, according to the state Division of Elections.

Supporters argue the changes are needed to "safeguard" elections in the nation’s third-largest state.

"What is our tolerance for fraud and lack of integrity?" said Sen. Erin Grall, a Republican who sponsored the Senate version of the bill. "Yes, we have safe elections in Florida, but they don’t stay safe and secure if we don’t pay attention to the large gaps that exist where we can address additional fraud."

Democrats blasted the measure, arguing it could disenfranchise students, seniors and out-of-state residents who may not have a valid Florida driver’s license.

Rep. Anna Eskamani, an Orlando Democrat, invoked past controversies over citizenship claims.

"I’m old enough to remember President Barack Obama being accused of not having U.S. citizenship and the so-called birther movement led by our current president," Eskamani said during debate. "How is this not the same thing?"

The bill drew one Republican defection in the Senate, with Sen. Alexis Calatayud of Miami voting against it. Sen. Jason Pizzo, an independent, voted in favor.

The legislation also requires the state’s Office of Election Crimes and Security to include in its annual report any violations or irregularities related to foreign nationals’ involvement in state elections. Candidates for federal office would be required to disclose whether they intend to trade stocks while serving.

Democratic elections attorney Marc Elias signaled a court battle could be imminent, pledging on social media to sue the state if the bill becomes law.

If DeSantis signs the measure, Florida would join a growing number of states tightening voter identification requirements amid renewed national debate over election security as the 2026 midterms approach.

According to the nonpartisan Migration Policy Institute, there is no evidence that unauthorized immigrants, green-card holders, or immigrants on temporary visas are voting in significant numbers, despite some claims that "millions" of noncitizens are voting in U.S. elections.

In fact, audits by election officials and numerous studies reflect that voter fraud by noncitizens is extremely rare.