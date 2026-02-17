Lawmakers debate new guardrails on controversial governor-controlled emergency fund

The Brief Florida's Emergency Preparedness and Response Fund has expired after the House and Senate failed to agree on an extension plan. Lawmakers are divided over whether it should be extended and if the governor should face tighter rules on how the disaster response money can be used.



A key state emergency fund controlled by Governor Ron DeSantis has officially expired, setting up a major policy dispute in Tallahassee.

What we know:

The Emergency Preparedness and Response Fund was created in 2022 to give the state a dedicated source of money that would allow the Department of Emergency Management to quickly respond to disasters without the need for a special legislative session. The problem, according to some lawmakers, is that Governor Ron DeSantis has played a little too fast and loose with what qualifies as an emergency.

There are now bi-partisan calls to establish rules specifying how the funds may be spent.

On Monday, the House moved forward with a plan that limits spending to natural disaster response only. A similar attempt to implement new rules in the Senate's version of the bill failed, leaving the future of the Emergency Preparedness and Response Fund uncertain.

The backstory:

Since its creation, lawmakers have deposited nearly $5 billion into the fund, which has been used not only for hurricane response, but also for immigration-related initiatives tied to the governor’s three-yearlong emergency declaration on illegal immigration.

Critics argue the lack of guardrails has allowed spending they say stretches the definition of a true emergency, including more than half a billion dollars to help build Alligator Alcatraz and Deportation Depot, two state-run detention facilities, as well as chartering emergency flights for Americans who traveled to international hotspots like Israel and Haiti.

State officials say the federal government has pledged reimbursement for some immigration enforcement costs, though repayment has not yet been received.

Lawmakers have also raised concerns over funds that have been used to cover private jets and restaurant meals for those working on the projects.

What they're saying:

Some lawmakers say oversight has been insufficient and warn that the fund has been used for projects outside traditional disaster response.

"Some of the details around what the emergency spending is for a state of emergency, as we understand it in the state of Florida, include $2,100 of spending at Pedro’s Tacos and Tequila here in Tallahassee," Sen. Carlo Guillermo Smith (D - Orange County) said during a Senate hearing last week.

In a House Transportation and Economic Development Budget subcommittee on Monday, Rep. Lindsay Cross said, "It’s unfortunate that we have to go this route because of mismanagement of funds, and I think a lot of mistrust in the executive branch, but I think this is a good fiscally responsible way to ensure we’re prepared for natural disasters."

Republicans backing new guardrails say the goal is fiscal accountability, not eliminating the fund entirely.

State Rep. Griff Griffitts said, "This bill, all it does is ensure some accountability with taxpayer dollars. We are asking our locals to do it every day, with every bill that we run up here, to tighten the budget and watch out. We are just asking to do the same thing within ourselves."

The Senate proposal would revive the fund with $250 million available through 2027. House leaders want tighter rules that would limit spending to natural disaster response and impose additional oversight. The House version of the bill also offers much less in terms of funding: $100 million through 2030.

What's next:

Because the fund has now expired, lawmakers in both chambers must negotiate a final agreement on funding levels, timelines, and spending restrictions before it can be reactivated. The outcome is expected to be tied to broader budget and policy negotiations during the legislative session.

Why you should care:

The fund determines how quickly Florida can deploy money after hurricanes and other disasters. The debate now centers on whether speed and flexibility should outweigh tighter legislative oversight on how taxpayer dollars are spent.