Trump calls Uthmeier an ‘American Frist Warrior’ as he throws support behind Florida’s attorney general

President Donald Trump on Wednesday backed Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier’s bid to keep the state Cabinet post in the 2026 election.

What they're saying:

In an online post, Trump called Uthmeier "an American First Warrior" and "the man behind Alligator Alcatraz," referring to an immigrant-detention center in the Everglades.

"In his next term, James will continue to work tirelessly to Ensure Law and Order, Uphold our Constitutional Rights, and Protect our always under siege Second Amendment," Trump wrote.

The backstory:

Uthmeier was appointed attorney general in February, after DeSantis elevated former Attorney General Ashley Moody to the U.S. Senate. Moody replaced former U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, who was appointed by Trump as Secretary of State.

Uthmeier previously served as DeSantis’ chief of staff. Uthmeier recently worked with the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library Foundation on a plan to use a 2.63-acre parcel at Miami Dade College’s Wolfson Campus for the future Trump library.

DeSantis and the Cabinet agreed Sept. 30 to donate the land to the foundation. Former Democratic lawmaker Jose Javier Rodríguez, who also worked in the Biden administration, is running to try to unseat Uthmeier in 2026.

Speculation recently swirled that Trump could support Florida House Speaker Daniel Perez, R-Miami, in a Republican primary against Uthmeier.