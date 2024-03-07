Trump ordered to pay $83.3 million to E Jean Carroll by Monday or post bond: judge

A federal judge denied former President Donald Trump's request to delay enforcement and ordered him to pay E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million by Monday or post bond, according to a filing on Thursday evening.

A federal jury in January decided Trump must pay E. Jean Carroll more than $83 million in damages after he denied allegations he raped her in the 1990s.

The jury decided Trump must pay $18.3 million in compensatory damages, and $65 million in punitive damages.

Trump has appealed the decision.

But on Thursday, Judge Lewis A. Kaplan demanded Trump pay the damages by Monday.

"Mr. Trump's current situation is a result of his own dilatory actions," Kaplan wrote, adding that "he has had since January 26 to organize his finances with the knowledge that he might need to bond this judgment, yet he waited until 25 days after the jury verdict."

Kaplan also said Trump has not "made any showing of what expenses he might incur if required to post a bond or other security, on what terms (if any) he could obtain a conventional bond, or post cash or other assets to secure payment of the judgment, or any other circumstances relevant to the situation."

Kaplan added: "Accordingly, his present application for a temporary administrative stay is denied."

The filing comes just days after lawyers for Trump filed motions for a new trial in the case and arguing that the court limited his testimony during the trial last month and that statements he made about her allegations were meant to "defend his reputation, protect his family, and defend his Presidency."

In their motion for a new trial, Trump's lawyers argue that the court severely limited the former president's testimony, which they say influenced the jury's verdict.

Trump's lawyers said he made statements about Carroll in an effort to "defend his reputation, protect his family, and defend his Presidency."

A federal jury in New York City decided last year that Trump was not liable for rape but was liable for sexual abuse and defamation. The former president was ordered to pay $5 million in that trial.

"Absolutely ridiculous! I fully disagree with both verdicts, and will be appealing this whole Biden Directed Witch Hunt focused on me and the Republican Party," Trump posted on his Truth Social shortly after the verdict was read. "Our Legal System is out of control, and being used as a Political Weapon. They have taken away all First Amendment Rights."

Trump added, "THIS IS NOT AMERICA!"

Carroll, who alleged that Trump raped her at the Bergdorf Goodman department store across from Trump Tower in Manhattan sometime in 1996, was seeking $12 million.

Trump, the 2024 GOP front-runner, has repeatedly and vehemently denied the allegation. His denial resulted in Carroll slapping Trump with a defamation lawsuit, claiming his response caused harm to her reputation.

The jury found Carroll was injured as a result of statements Trump made while in the White House in June 2019.

The jury awarded Carroll $7.3 million in compensatory damages, other than the reputational repair program, and $11 million in damages for the reputational repair program. The jury found Trump’s statements were made to harm Carroll and awarded her $65 million in punitive damages. In total, the jury said Carroll should be paid $83.3 million.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

